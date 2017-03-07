* North Korea under fire for ballistic tests at UN talks
* Pyongyang diplomat blasts joint U.S.-South Korea drills
* U.S. ambassador calls North Korea "a pariah, an outlier"
* China voices opposition to THAAD, calls for
denuclearisation
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 7 North Korea said on Tuesday it
would pursue its nuclear deterrent and weapons programme as huge
U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises it says model a
"pre-emptive nuclear attack" against Pyongyang continued.
South Korea and the United States, which led condemnation of
North Korea's latest missile tests at the Conference on
Disarmament, said their military drills were to test defensive
readiness against possible aggression from the North.
North Korean diplomat Ju Yong Choi told the United
Nations-backed forum that the allies' annual exercises were "a
major cause of escalation of tension that might turn into actual
war".
"The DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) is firm in
its determination to further bolster its defence capabilities
with a nuclear deterrent as a pivot so as to put an end to
danger of nuclear war caused by the United States," Ju said.
During the 90-minute session, envoys from more than 20
countries, including North Korea's main ally China, as well as
Britain, France, Russia and the United States, condemned North
Korea's test-firing of four ballistic missiles on Monday.
Japan's ambassador Nobushige Takamizawa said it was "totally
unacceptable" that the missiles had landed off Japan's northwest
coast. They posed "a direct and grave threat to Japan's security
and a serious danger for aviation and navigation".
U.S. Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood condemned the tests
as North Korea's latest violation of U.N. Security Council
resolutions. He described Pyongyang's weapons programme as a
"clear threat to the national security of every country of the
region".
The United States had an "iron-clad commitment to defend its
allies" and the military exercises carried out with Seoul since
Wednesday were "transparent and defence-oriented", he said.
"It should be very clear to the DPRK that it is a pariah, it
is an outlier, it is in violation of multiple U.N. Security
Council resolutions, and that the countries represented in this
room are not going to stand by and just let the DPRK violate
international law," Wood added.
The United States started to deploy the first elements of
its advanced anti-missile defence system known as THAAD
(Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) in South Korea on Tuesday,
the U.S. Pacific Command said.
"THAAD is purely defensive, that is the only defence measure
we can take facing the massive threat posed by DPRK," South
Korea disarmament ambassador Kim Inchul said.
But China's ambassador Fu Cong said that Beijing firmly
opposed the deployment of THAAD "and will take necessary
measures to safeguard its own security interests".
"All parties concerned should work together for the
denuclearisation of the (Korean) peninsula and its peace and
stability," Fu said.
