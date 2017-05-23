GENEVA May 23 North Korea's recent missile
tests are a legitimate act of self-defence by a "fully-fledged
nuclear power" and are not against international law, North
Korean diplomat Ju Yong Chol told the U.N. Conference on
Disarmament on Tuesday.
"It is the United States' hostile policy and its aggressive
joint military drills, nuclear threats and military build-up
around the Korean peninsula that really aggravates the situation
on the Korean peninsula and the region and which compels the
DPRK to also up its nuclear deterrence," he said.
U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood responded that it was
"ridiculous" to claim North Korea's actions were legal.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)