WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. military has detected a missile launch from North Korea, Navy Commander Dave Benham, a spokesman from the U.S. military's Pacific Command, told Reuters on Tuesday without providing any details.

A South Korean military official said the launch appeared to have failed. South Korea's Yonhap news agency said that the missile is believed to have been an intermediate-range Musudan missile.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)