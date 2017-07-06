(Repeats with no change in text)
By Mike Stone
WASHINGTON, July 5 Not everybody asserts as
confidently as the Pentagon that the U.S. military can defend
the United States from the growing threat posed by North Korea's
intercontinental ballistic missile capability.
Pyongyang's first test on Tuesday of an ICBM with a
potential to strike the state of Alaska has raised the question:
How capable is the U.S. military of knocking down an incoming
missile or barrage of missiles?
Briefing reporters on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman Navy
Captain Jeff Davis said: "We do have confidence in our ability
to defend against the limited threat, the nascent threat that is
there."
Davis cited a successful test in May in which a U.S.-based
missile interceptor knocked down a simulated incoming North
Korean ICBM. But he acknowledged the test program's
track program was not perfect.
"It's something we have mixed results on. But we also have
an ability to shoot more than one interceptor," Davis said.
An internal memo seen by Reuters also showed that the
Pentagon upgraded its assessment of U.S. defenses after the May
test.
Despite hundreds of billions of dollars spent on a
multi-layered missile defense system, the United States may not
be able to seal itself off entirely from a North Korean
intercontinental ballistic missile attack.
Experts caution that U.S. missile defenses are now geared to
shooting down one, or perhaps a small number of basic, incoming
missiles. Were North Korea's technology and production to keep
advancing, U.S. defenses could be overwhelmed unless they keep
pace with the threat.
"Over the next four years, the United States has to increase
its current capacity of our deployed systems, aggressively push
for more and faster deployment," said Riki Ellison, founder of
the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.
MIXED RESULTS
The test records of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA),
charged with the mission to develop, test and field a ballistic
missile defense system, also show mixed results.
MDA systems have multiple layers and ranges and use sensors
in space at sea and on land that altogether form a defense for
different U.S. regions and territories.
One component, the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system
(GMD), demonstrated a success rate just above 55 percent. A
second component, the Aegis system deployed aboard U.S. Navy
ships and on land, had about an 83 percent success rate,
according to the agency.
A third, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD,
anti-missile system, has a 100 percent success rate in 13 tests
conducted since 2006, according to the MDA.
Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor for
THAAD and Aegis. Boeing Co is the lead contractor for
GMD.
Since President Ronald Reagan's administration in the 1980s,
the U.S. government has spent more than $200 billion to develop
and field a range of ballistic missile defense systems ranging
from satellite detection to the sea-based Aegis system,
according to the Congressional Research Service.
Funding for MDA was on average $8.12 billion during
President Barack Obama's administration that ended on Jan. 20.
President Donald Trump has requested $7.8 billion for fiscal
year 2018.
'ANOTHER YEAR OR TWO'
Last month, Vice Admiral James Syring, then director of the
Missile Defense Agency, told a congressional panel that North
Korean advancements in the past six months had caused him great
concern.
U.S.-based missile expert John Schilling, a contributor to
the Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North
said the pace of North Korea's missile development was quicker
than expected.
"However, it will probably require another year or two of
development before this missile can reliably and accurately hit
high-value continental U.S. targets, particularly if fired under
wartime conditions," he said.
Michael Elleman, a fellow for Missile Defence at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that
although North Korea was several steps from creating a
dependable ICBM, "There are absolutely no guarantees" the United
States can protect itself.
In missile defense, "Even if it had a test record of 100
percent, there are no guarantees."
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Additional reporting by Phil Stewart
in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders, Howard Goller and Peter
Cooney)