UPDATE 1-Emirates, Turkish say laptop ban lifted on U.S. flights
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
WASHINGTON, July 4 The United States is still reviewing data but now believes that North Korea likely test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday, in what would be a major milestone in Pyongyang's missile development.
The launch, on the eve of U.S. Independence Day, appeared to be a test of a two-stage missile, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The United States initially concluded that it was an intermediate-range missile and the administration has not yet officially changed that assessment. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
SINGAPORE, July 5 Pakistan State Oil is seeking 905,000 tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for September, three tender documents showed on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, July 5 China's blue-chips snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, helped by a wider quota for Hong Kong institutional investors and a cabinet paper promoting the use of commercial pension money in capital markets.