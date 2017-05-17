SEOUL May 18 U.S. President Donald Trump told
South Korea's presidential envoy that Washington was willing to
resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis through engagement under
the right conditions, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported
on Thursday.
Trump has said "a major, major conflict" with North Korea
was possible and all options were on the table but wanted to
resolve the crisis diplomatically and peacefully, possibly
through the use of economic sanctions.
South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in who took office last
week has campaigned on a more moderate approach towards the
North but he has said North Korea must change its attitude of
insisting on arms development before dialogue was possible.
Moon's envoy to Washington, South Korean media mogul Hong
Seok-hyun, said Trump spoke of the willing to use "engagement"
to create peace on the Korean peninsula, Yonhap news quoted Hong
as saying.
But the United States will not have any dialogue with the
North for the sake of dialogue and the use of pressure was the
premise in the approach to Pyongyang, Hong quoted Trump as
saying, according to Yonhap.
Trump's comments could not immediately be independently
verified.
North Korea conducted its latest ballistic missile test on
Sunday in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, saying
it was a test of its capability to carry a "large-size heavy
nuclear warhead."
The North has vowed to develop a missile mounted with a
nuclear warhead that can strike the mainland United States.
But a senior North Korean diplomat has said Pyongyang was
open to having talks with Washington under the right conditions.
