WRAPUP 11-Trump lambastes judge who lifts travel ban, vows to fight
(Updates with government notice of appeal) * Passengers from 7 affected countries can fly to U.S. again * Trump calls ruling blocking his travel ban 'ridiculous' * Some fear new travel window may not last long * Iraqi refugee says family's plans 'in God's hands' By Yeganeh Torbati and Kinda Makieh WASHINGTON/DAMASCUS, Feb 4 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday denounced a judge who lifted the travel ban he had imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim