WASHINGTON, July 3 North Korea launched a single, land-based intermediate range ballistic missile that was tracked for 37 minutes before it landed in the Sea of Japan, the U.S. military's Pacific Command said on Monday.

"The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) assessed that the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America," it said in a statement. The missile was fired from near North Korea's Panghyon Airfield, it said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Paul Tait)