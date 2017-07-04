UPDATE 1-Emirates, Turkish say laptop ban lifted on U.S. flights
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
WASHINGTON, July 4 The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was prepared to defend the United States and its allies against the growing threat from North Korea as it condemned Pyongyang's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
"We remain prepared to defend ourselves and our allies and to use the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat from North Korea," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White. "Our commitment to the defense of our allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* U.S. has enforced ban since March (Adds Turkish Airlines, details, background)
SINGAPORE, July 5 Pakistan State Oil is seeking 905,000 tonnes of gasoline and fuel oil for September, three tender documents showed on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, July 5 China's blue-chips snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, helped by a wider quota for Hong Kong institutional investors and a cabinet paper promoting the use of commercial pension money in capital markets.