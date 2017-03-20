WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson "sent a very clear signal that our policy of strategic
patience is over" with North Korea during his recent visit to
China, a White House spokesman said on Monday.
Spokesman Sean Spicer made the comment at a news briefing in
reply to a question about Tillerson's reaction to an
announcement by North Korea about its latest rocket-engine test
on Sunday. Tillerson was in Beijing during his first visit to
Asia for talks dominated by concern about Pyongyang's nuclear
and missile programs.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)