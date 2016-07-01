SEOUL, July 1 Namibia has halted ties with two
North Korean state-run companies, that had built a munitions
factory and were involved in projects for its military, to
comply with U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang, Namibian media and the
South Korean government said.
The Namibian government has terminated services of Korea
Mining Development Trading Corporation and Mansudae Overseas
Projects, The Namibian, a daily newspaper reported on Thursday.
Namibia is one of a dwindling number of Cold War-era friends
the isolated North Korea is managing to maintain.
South Korea's foreign ministry said Namibia had taken the
step to cut ties with the firms as part of complying with U.N.
sanctions, and the African state has notified the U.N. Security
Council and the North Korean government.
The Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) is
blacklisted under U.N. sanctions for earning foreign cash via
illicit arms trades. Mansudae is a North Korean construction
firm that had been building public artworks, statues and
monuments in African countries.
This year, a report by a U.N. panel of experts noted KOMID
and Mansudae are connected, either working with each other or
using one another as a front.
The panel said in February that Namibia had confirmed
Mansudae was involved in several military construction projects
and that KOMID had earlier built a munitions factory in
cooperation with or using the alias of Mansudae.
North Korea has come under growing diplomatic pressure since
its January nuclear test and a space rocket launch in February,
which led to a new U.N. Security Council resolution in March
tightening sanctions against Pyongyang.
The Namibian government informed Pyongyang of its decision
to end its cooperation with the North Korean companies during
its international affairs minister's visit to North Korea in
late June, according to the Namibian.
The African country's move follows Uganda ending its
security and military cooperation with Pyongyang after a summit
between South Korea and Uganda.
North and South Korea are technically still at war because
their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace
treaty.
South Korea has been making diplomatic efforts to engage
North Korea's old allies to press for change in the isolated
state.
