BEIJING, March 17 China opposes any unilateral
sanctions on North Korea, the Foreign Ministry said, after the
United States imposed sweeping new curbs on the isolated country
in retaliation for its nuclear and rocket tests.
Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the remarks at a regular
briefing on Thursday.
The U.S. measures, which vastly expanded the U.S. blockade
over Pyongyang, prohibit exportation of goods from the U.S. to
North Korea. U.S. officials had previously believed a blanket
trade ban would be ineffective without a stronger commitment
from China, North Korea's largest trading partner.
North Korea conducted a nuclear test on Jan. 6, and a Feb. 7
rocket launch that the United States and its allies said
employed banned ballistic missile technology. China signed on to
new U.N. sanctions against North Korea earlier this month.
