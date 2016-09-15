BEIJING, Sept 15 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang
Yi told his Japanese counterpart that China opposes "unhelpful"
unilateral sanctions on North Korea but will work within the
United Nations to formulate a necessary response.
China has expressed anger with North Korea for its fifth and
largest nuclear test to date last week, but has not said
directly whether it will support tougher sanctions.
China has said it believes sanctions are not the ultimate
answer and called for a return to talks.
Wang told Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida that China
opposed the nuclear test, and that it is willing to work with
other permanent members of the UN Security Council to "come up
with a necessary response to the new changes to the situation on
the peninsula", China's Foreign Ministry said late on Wednesday.
"With all sides focused on the authoritative channel of the
Security Council, China opposes unilateral sanctions that are
unhelpful to resolving the issue," the statement paraphrased
Wang as saying, without elaborating.
A U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, met Japanese
officials on Sunday and said the United States may launch
unilateral sanctions against North Korea, echoing comments by
U.S. President Barack Obama last Friday.
Japan's Foreign Ministry said Kishida said the nuclear test
was unforgivable and a direct, grave threat to Japanese
security, and asked China for a constructive response as a
responsible permanent member of the Security Council.
China is isolated North Korea's most important diplomatic
backer and biggest trading partner, but frustrated with repeated
nuclear and missile tests it has signed on to increasingly tough
UN sanctions and insisted it is complying with them.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Linda Sieg
in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Macfie)