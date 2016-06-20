SEOUL, June 20 A North Korean diplomat who was
part of "six-party talks" aimed at ending the country's nuclear
programme arrived in China on Monday where she is expected to
attend a forum in which the U.S. nuclear envoy will take part,
Japan's Kyodo news agency said.
If the diplomat does take part, it would be a rare gathering
of experts from the six countries weeks after Chinese President
Xi Jinping said he would like to see the six-party talks resume.
Isolated North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test in
January and a long-range rocket launch the following month in
defiance of U.N. resolutions, prompting the U.N. Security
Council to impose tough new sanctions.
China is reclusive North Korea's only major ally but has
been angered by its nuclear and missile programmes. Xi said in
April China wanted to see a resumption of the six-party talks,
which have been stalled since 2008.
The North Korean diplomat, Choe Son Hui, is deputy
director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's U.S.
affairs bureau, according to South Korea. She was a delegate to
the stop-start six-party nuclear talks, hosted by China.
Choe was expected to attend the closed-door Northeast Asia
Cooperation Dialogue in Beijing hosted by the Institute on
Global Conflict and Cooperation at the University of California,
San Diego, Kyodo said.
The annual dialogue is an informal multilateral conference
attended by government officials and scholars from the United
States, South Korea, Japan, Russia and China, the five countries
that were involved in the six-party talks along with North
Korea.
The U.S. State Department said last week that nuclear envoy
Sung Kim would attend the forum in Beijing. Kyodo said Japan may
also send its top nuclear negotiator.
It was unclear if Choe would hold separate meetings with Kim
or officials from other countries.
Choe attended the security conference in 2012 in China, but
no representatives from North Korea have taken part since,
according to the Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation.
The visit comes after career diplomat Ri Su Yong, one of
North Korea's highest-profile officials, visited China and held
a rare meeting with Xi.
