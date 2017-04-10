SEOUL, April 10 The top nuclear envoys of China and South Korea on Monday agreed to take strong measures against North Korea if Pyongyang conducts a nuclear test or test-launches an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea said.

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Kim Hong-kyun, spoke to reporters after a meeting with China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, Wu Dawei, amid concerns that the North may be preparing a fresh nuclear test. (Reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)