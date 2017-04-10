Cummins to make electric powertrains for city buses in 2019
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
SEOUL, April 10 The top nuclear envoys of China and South Korea on Monday agreed to take strong measures against North Korea if Pyongyang conducts a nuclear test or test-launches an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korea said.
South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Kim Hong-kyun, spoke to reporters after a meeting with China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, Wu Dawei, amid concerns that the North may be preparing a fresh nuclear test. (Reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.
TORONTO, June 14 The United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to Qatar flights, part of the region's biggest diplomatic row and trade blockade in years.