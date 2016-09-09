BRUSSELS, Sept 9 North Korea's latest nuclear
test is a violation of United Nations resolutions and a threat
to peace in Asia, the European Union's foreign policy chief said
on Friday.
North Korea "must abide by its obligations and abandon all
its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes in a
complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," Federica
Mogherini said in a statement.
"This is another direct violation of (North
Korea's)international obligations not to produce or test nuclear
weapons, as determined by multiple United Nations Security
Council resolutions, and a grave threat to peace and security of
the entire region and beyond," Mogherini said.
North Korea conducted its fifth and most powerful nuclear
test on Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a
warhead on a ballistic missile.
