OSAN, South Korea, Sept 21 Two U.S. supersonic bombers flew over South Korea on Wednesday, with one of them landing at an air base 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital, according to a Reuters witness, the second such flight since North Korea's Sept. 9 nuclear test.

An official with U.S. Forces Korea said the flight by a pair of B-1B Lancer strategic bombers based in Guam was intended as a show of force by South Korea's powerful ally.

(Reporting by Yoo Han-bin; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Paul Tait)