SEOUL, Sept 13 Two U.S. supersonic B-1 Lancer strategic bombers flew over South Korea on Tuesday morning in a show of force and solidarity with its ally amid heightened tension following North Korea's fifth nuclear test on Friday.

The two bombers conducted a low-altitude flight over Osan Air Base in South Korea, which is 77 km (48 miles) from the Demilitarised Zone border with the North and about 40 km (miles) from the South's capital Seoul.

The scheduled fly-over was delayed from Monday due to weather conditions in Guam, where the bombers are stationed. South Korea's Yonhap news agency said heavy crosswinds prevented the jets from take off. (Reporting by Do-gyun Kim, Writing by Jack Kim;Editing by Michael Perry)