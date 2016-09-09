PARIS, Sept 9 France condemned a nuclear test
conducted by North Korea on Friday, hours after seismic monitors
detected a blast near the secretive country's nuclear test site.
"France vigorously condemns the new nuclear test that was
conducted last night by North Korea and calls the United
Nations' security council to take up this violation of its
resolutions," the French presidency said in a statement.
North Korea's state TV said the North was now capable of
mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic rockets. It said no
leakage of nuclear material had occurred in the test and that
there was no environmental impact.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)