PARIS, Sept 9 France condemned a nuclear test conducted by North Korea on Friday, hours after seismic monitors detected a blast near the secretive country's nuclear test site.

"France vigorously condemns the new nuclear test that was conducted last night by North Korea and calls the United Nations' security council to take up this violation of its resolutions," the French presidency said in a statement.

North Korea's state TV said the North was now capable of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic rockets. It said no leakage of nuclear material had occurred in the test and that there was no environmental impact.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Richard Lough)