SEOUL, July 21 North Korea is not interested in
an Iran-like dialogue with the United States to give up its
nuclear capabilities, the isolated country's foreign ministry
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"It is not logical to compare our situation with the Iranian
nuclear agreement because we are always subjected to provocative
U.S. military hostilities, including massive joint military
exercises and a grave nuclear threat," said the statement, which
was carried by state media but attributed to a foreign ministry
spokesman.
"We do not have any interest at all on dialogue for
unilaterally freezing or giving up our nukes," it said.
(Reporting by James Pearson and Seung Yun Oh; Editing by Paul
Tait)