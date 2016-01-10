(Adds McDonough on working with China, paragraph 10)
By Tony Munroe and Jack Kim
SEOUL Jan 10 The United States deployed a B-52
bomber on a low-level flight over its ally South Korea on
Sunday, a show of force following North Korea's nuclear test
last week.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un maintained that Wednesday's
test was of a hydrogen bomb and said it was a self-defensive
step against a U.S. threat of nuclear war.
North Korea's fourth nuclear test angered both China, its
main ally, and the United States, although the U.S. government
and weapons experts doubt the North's claim that the device was
a hydrogen bomb.
The massive B-52, based in Guam and capable of carrying
nuclear weapons, could be seen in a low flight over Osan Air
Base at around noon (0300 GMT). It was flanked by two fighter
planes, a U.S. F-16 and a South Korean F-15, before returning to
Guam, the U.S. military said in a statement.
Osan is south of Seoul and 77 km (48 miles) from the
Demilitarised Zone that separates the two Koreas. The flight was
"in response to recent provocative action by North Korea", the
U.S. military said.
In Washington, White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough
said on Sunday the flight underscored to South Korea "the deep
and enduring alliance that we have with them."
"Last night was a step toward reassurance in that regard and
that was important," McDonough said on CNN's "State of the
Union."
He said the United States would continue to work with China
and Russia, as well as allies Japan and South Korea, to isolate
the North until it lives up to its commitments to get rid of its
nuclear weapons.
"Until they do it they'll remain where they are, which is an
outcast unable to provide for their own people," McDonough said.
China has publicly supported a denuclearised Korean
Peninsula, and the United States will "make sure that they
understand that a nuclear North Korea is not a stable scenario,"
he said.
After the North's last test, in 2013, the United States sent
a pair of nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bombers over South Korea.
At the time, the North responded by threatening a nuclear attack
on the United States.
The United States is also considering sending a
nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to waters off the Korean
peninsula next month to join a naval exercise with Seoul, South
Korea's Yonhap news agency reported without identifying a
source. However, U.S. Forces Korea officials said they had no
knowledge of the plan.
The two Koreas remain in a technical state of war after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, and
the United States has about 28,500 troops based in South Korea.
An editorial in the North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper on
Sunday called for a peace treaty with the United States, which
is the North's long-standing position. "Only when a peace treaty
is concluded between the DPRK (North Korea) and the U.S. can
genuine peace settle in the Korean Peninsula," state news agency
KCNA quoted it as saying.
The United States and China have both dangled the prospect
of better relations, including the lifting of sanctions, if
North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons.
Earlier on Sunday, KCNA quoted Kim as saying no one had the
right to criticise the North's nuclear tests.
"The DPRK's H-bomb test ... is a self-defensive step for
reliably defending the peace on the Korean Peninsula and the
regional security from the danger of nuclear war caused by the
U.S.-led imperialists," it quoted Kim as saying.
The North's official name is the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea.
"It is the legitimate right of a sovereign state and a fair
action that nobody can criticise," he said.
TIMING OF TEST
Kim's comments were in line with the North's official
rhetoric blaming the United States for deploying nuclear weapons
on the Korean peninsula to justify its nuclear programme but
were the first by its leader since Wednesday's blast.
The United States has said it has no nuclear weapons
stationed in South Korea.
Kim noted the test was being held ahead of a rare congress
of its ruling Workers' Party later this year, "which will be a
historic turning point in accomplishing the revolutionary cause
of Juche," according to KCNA.
Juche is the North's home-grown state ideology that combines
Marxism and extreme nationalism established by the state founder
and the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il Sung.
KCNA said Kim made the comments on a visit to the country's
Ministry of the People's Armed Forces.
South Korea continued to conduct high-decibel propaganda
broadcasts across the border into the North on Sunday.
The broadcasts, which include "K-pop" music and statements
critical of the Kim government, began on Friday and are
considered an insult by Pyongyang. A top North Korean official
told a rally on Friday that the broadcasts had pushed the rival
Koreas to the "brink of war."
Daily life was mostly as normal on the South Korean side of
the border on Sunday. A popular ice fishing festival near the
border attracted an estimated 121,300 people on Saturday and
100,000 on Sunday, Yonhap reported.
