VIENNA, June 6 North Korea appears to have
reopened a plant to produce plutonium from spent fuel of a
reactor central to its atomic weapons drive, the U.N. nuclear
watchdog said on Monday, suggesting the country's arms effort is
widening.
Pyongyang vowed in 2013 to restart all nuclear facilities,
including the main reactor at its Yongbyon site that had been
shut down and has been at the heart of its weapons programme.
It said in September that Yongbyon was operating and that it
was working to improve the "quality and quantity" of its nuclear
weapons. It has since carried out what is widely believed to
have been a nuclear test.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has no
access to North Korea and mainly monitors its activities by
satellite, said last year it had seen signs of a resumption of
activity at Yongbyon, including at the main reactor.
"Resumption of the activities of the 5 megawatt reactor, the
expansion of centrifuge-related facility, reprocessing, these
are some of the examples of the areas (of activity indicated at
Yongbyon)," IAEA chief Yukiya Amano told a news conference
during a quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting.
Centrifuges are machines that enrich uranium, a process that
can purify the element to the level needed for use in the core
of a nuclear weapon. Reprocessing involves obtaining plutonium
from spent reactor fuel, the other main route to a bomb.
"There are indications the reprocessing plant at Yongbyon
has been reactivated," an IAEA spokesman said later on Monday.
"It is possible that it is reprocessing spent fuel."
Little is known about the quantities of weapons-grade
uranium or plutonium that North Korea possesses, or its ability
to produce either, though plutonium from spent fuel at Yongbyon
is widely believed to have been used in its nuclear bombs.
North Korea has come under tightening international pressure
over its nuclear weapons programme, including tougher U.N.
sanctions adopted in March backed by its lone major ally China,
following its most recent nuclear test in January.
The website 38 North reported in April that exhaust plumes
had been detected on two or three occasions in recent weeks from
the thermal plant at Yongbyon's Radiochemical Laboratory, the
site's main reprocessing installation.
The U.S. national intelligence director said in February
that North Korea could be weeks away from recovering plutonium
from Yongbyon, telling the Senate Armed Services Committee that
it had also expanded its uranium enrichment facility there.
