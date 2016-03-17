UPDATE 1-Sessions visits U.S.-Mexico border to push migrant crackdown
Nogales, Ariz., April 11 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday to make his case for increased prosecutions of illegal immigrants.
SEOUL, March 18 North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday off its east coast and it flew about 800 km (500 miles) into the sea, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.
The launch comes amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula with the North remaining defiant in the face of the latest U.N. Security Council resolution adopted earlier in the month in response to a nuclear test conducted in January. (Reporting by Jack Kim)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.