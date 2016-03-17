SEOUL, March 18 North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday off its east coast and it flew about 800 km (500 miles) into the sea, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The launch comes amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula with the North remaining defiant in the face of the latest U.N. Security Council resolution adopted earlier in the month in response to a nuclear test conducted in January. (Reporting by Jack Kim)