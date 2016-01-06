Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
TOKYO Jan 6 Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday that an earthquake in North Korea may have been a nuclear test, based on past experience.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government is gathering and analysing information on the incident.
He also said the government has convened meetings of a task force on North Korea.
An earthquake that appears to have been man-made near a known nuclear testing site in North Korea was detected by several monitoring agencies on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Domestic and foreign companies likely will invest $14 billion in Argentina this year as firms open their pockets to make good on previously announced investments, the head of the government's investment promotion agency said on Tuesday.