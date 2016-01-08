(Adds Pentagon on discussions between Japan, Korea and the
United States, paragraphs 6-8)
By Nobuhiro Kubo and Jee Heun Kahng
TOKYO/SEOUL Jan 8 North Korea's nuclear test
this week set off alarm bells in Japan and South Korea, but its
more enduring outcome may be the cementing of a fragile
reconciliation that could lead to military cooperation between
the two key U.S. allies.
Japan and South Korea reached a landmark agreement last
month to resolve the issue of "comfort women" forced to work in
Japan's wartime military brothels, which had been an emotive
impediment to better ties. Japan apologized and promised about
one billion yen ($8.47 million) to help surviving women who were
coerced into prostitution.
North Korea's latest nuclear detonation could strengthen
that reconciliation, say military officials and defense experts,
as the two countries unite against a common threat. That, in
turn, could lead to military cooperation instead of the frosty
distance they have maintained, even though they are Washington's
closest allies in the region.
"I think the comfort women pact and the North Korean test
could spur military cooperation," a senior Japanese navy officer
told Reuters, speaking on condition he was not identified. "The
test has worsened the security situation in the region."
South Korean President Park Geun-hye spoke by phone to
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday. They discussed
the need for close cooperation with each other, as well as with
the United States, China and Russia, according to Park's office.
Senior defense officials from South Korea, Japan and the
United States held a video conference on Thursday and agreed "to
continue to cooperate closely and share information on North
Korea's nuclear threat," Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter also spoke by phone to
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani on Friday and "agreed
that trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Korea is
critical to deterrence and maintaining peace and security in
Northeast Asia and beyond."
The Pentagon said the two reiterated their commitment to
continuing close trilateral cooperation and information sharing.
The Japanese and South Korean defence ministers were due to
speak on Friday night.
"There may be a broad review of what can be done to improve
security cooperation (with Japan)," a senior South Korean
official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters. Nothing
specific has yet been discussed, he said.
HISTORY
The distance between South Korea and Japan has worried
Washington as it increasingly relies on its Asian allies to work
together to guarantee security in the region amid China's
growing military might.
Past strains have prevented Japan and South Korea from
agreeing to share sensitive military information. An attempt to
institutionalise security cooperation through the General
Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in 2012
failed after significant domestic opposition in South Korea.
In a bid to resolve the impasse, Washington agreed last year
to act as a go-between to allow Seoul and Tokyo to swap
intelligence.
"It really is in the interest of all three countries that we
have no seams between that information when you are trying to
defend your country against a ballistic missile," Vice Admiral
Joseph Aucoin, commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet, said on
Friday.
When asked whether there was hope for greater cooperation
between Japan and South Korea in the wake of the latest nuclear
test, Aucoin replied "I got to believe so."
In December 2014, Seoul said it would send the Lockheed
Martin F-35 fleet it has ordered to Australia for maintenance,
well beyond their operating range, rather than to a regional
maintenance hub for the stealth fighter to be set up in Japan.
"Korea and Japan are in a complicated conflict because of
the issue over comfort women, but we're now in a new situation
that shows how the two countries need each other," Choi Kang,
vice president and director at the Seoul-based Asan Institute
for Policy Studies, said in a comment published by the
institute.
Abe and Park, nonetheless, will still have tread carefully
around long-held grievances that date back to World War Two.
Seoul has criticized Japanese school textbooks that it says
distort history and downplay Japan's wartime and colonial
atrocities and the two countries are at odds over territorial
issues.
The "comfort women" issue remains contentious, despite the
recent agreement.
"North Korea's nuclear testing will help restore Japan-South
Korean military cooperation. However, the comfort women issue
will continue to haunt Park's efforts to restore ties," said
Chung-In Moon, professor of Political Science at Yonsei
University in South Korea.
(Additional reporting by Se Young Lee and Jack Kim in Seoul and
David Brunnstrom and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Writing by Tim
Kelly; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Bernadette Baum)