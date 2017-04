SEOUL, March 4 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the exercise of newly developed multiple rocket launchers and ordered his country to be ready to use nuclear weapons "at any time" in the face of a growing threat from enemies, its official media said on Friday.

Kim also said his country should turn its military posture to a "pre-emptive basis" because enemies are threatening the state's survival, its KCNA news agency said. (Reporting by Jack Kim, editing by G Crosse)