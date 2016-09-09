SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's presidential office
said on Friday U.S. President Barack Obama had indicated he
would take every action under a mutual defence treaty with the
South, including providing its nuclear umbrella, to protect
Seoul from any North Korean threat.
Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye talked by
telephone, South Korea's Blue House said, after a seismic event
was recorded in North Korea that Seoul and Tokyo described as a
nuclear test.
South Korea's presidential office said the two leaders
agreed to use every available means to pressure North Korea to
abandon its nuclear programme, including adopting a new U.N.
Security Council resolution.
