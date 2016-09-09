ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 9 U.S. President
Barack Obama said on Friday any provocative actions by North
Korea would have "serious consequences" after the reclusive
North confirmed it had conducted its fifth nuclear test.
Obama had been briefed on board Air Force One by National
Security Adviser Susan Rice about reported seismic activity near
North Korea's nuclear test site earlier on Friday, White House
press secretary Josh Earnest said.
Obama reiterated the unbreakable U.S. commitment to the
security of its allies in Asia and around the world, Earnest
said.
