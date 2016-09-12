SEOUL, Sept 12 North Korea's nuclear weapons and
missiles pose an imminent threat, South Korea's President Park
Geun-hye said on Monday, as tensions rose on the Korean
peninsula in the wake of North Korea's nuclear test last week.
"North Korea is warning of additional provocations and this
may bring danger of war to the Korean peninsula and various
types of provocations and terrorist attacks can happen," Park
said in a meeting with major political party leaders.
On Friday, North Korea carried out its fifth and strongest
nuclear test to date.
