SEOUL, March 15 South Korea's defense ministry
said on Tuesday that it does not believe that North Korea has
acquired missile re-entry technology.
The comment from Seoul came hours after Pyongyang said its
leader Kim Jong Un supervised a successful simulated test of
atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, which is needed to
bring a missile back into the atmosphere.
"What North Korea announced today was North Korea's
one-sided claim," Moon Sang-gyun, the ministry spokesman said at
a news briefing.
Kim said North Korea would soon conduct a nuclear warhead
test and test launch ballistic missiles capable of carrying
nuclear warheads, the official KCNA news agency said early on
Tuesday.
