Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MOSCOW, March 4 Russia is seriously worried by North Korea's declared readiness to use its nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"This raises pretty serious concerns," Peskov told a teleconference with journalists. "We hope that all countries in the region will maintain restraint and a balanced attitude."
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his country to be ready to use its nuclear weapons at any time and the military to be in "pre-emptive attack" mode in the face of growing threats from its enemies, state media said on Friday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order