(Adds details of Coast Guard inspection, comment)
By Keith Wallis and Manuel Mogato
SINGAPORE/MANILA, March 4 The Philippines Coast
Guard has banned a North Korean freighter from leaving port
until safety deficiencies, found during a security and safety
inspection of the vessel, are rectified, officials said on
Friday.
The inspection was ordered by the Coast Guard headquarters
in Manila after the vessel was included on a list of 31 ships
covered by harsher sanctions on North Korea that were approved
by the United Nations over Pyongyang's nuclear programme.
The 6,830 deadweight tonne (dwt) general cargo ship Jin Teng
was one of the first sanctioned North Korean ships to enter a
foreign port since the tightened sanctions were passed
unanimously by the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.
Three Coast Guard officials, accompanied by a dogs trained
to detect explosives, searched the ship and checked crew
documents on Thursday after the ship docked at Subic Bay, a
former U.S. naval base and now commercial port, a coast guard
commander told Reuters.
Nothing suspicious was found on the ship or its 21 North
Korean crew, although several minor safety problems including
issues with firefighting and electrical equipment meant the ship
could not leave port until they were fixed, the commander said.
"Our headquarters directed that as this vessel was on the
(U.N.) list then it should be inspected thoroughly," said the
commander, who declined to give his name because he was not
authorised to the media.
The ship, which is registered in Sierra Leone, was
continuing to unload its cargo of palm kernel, he added.
ASSET FREEZE
If a ship is designated by the U.N., its owners would find
it difficult to get the vessel insured, refuelled or even call
at foreign ports, industry experts said.
"I doubt that anyone will touch the ships as far as
international insurers go and they may be prevented from trading
to most places as a result," said one shipping lawyer.
But a second lawyer said ships such as the Jin Teng might be
able to continue some trade because, although the U.N. Security
Council voted to impose tougher sanctions, it would be up to
individual member countries to pass legislation to enforce them.
"U.N. security council resolutions aren't always directly
applicable in member states: it's up to member states to
implement them into domestic law," said the lawyer, specialising
in international sanctions, who declined to be named citing
client confidentiality.
The Jin Teng has called at Palembang, in Indonesia, and
Kaohsiung, in Taiwan, since the beginning of this year, ship
tracking data available on the Reuters Eikon Terminal showed.
The registered owner is Golden Soar Development, which has
an address in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district,
according to the Equasis shipping database hosted by the French
transport ministry, although there was no telephone listing for
the company.
The Jin Teng is among seven of the targeted ships that are
owned by companies in Hong Kong and China, according to shipping
databases.
The U.N. resolution said the 31 ships were "economic
resources controlled or operated by Ocean Maritime Management
and therefore subject to the asset freeze".
Ocean Maritime Management was blacklisted by the U.N. in
July 2014 after the North Korean freighter Chong Chon Gang was
detained in Panama in 2013 for carrying arms, including two
MiG-21 jet fighters, hidden under thousands of tonnes of sugar.
While most of the ships have operated between ports in China
and North Korea, ship tracking data showed several have called
at ports around Asia during the last six months.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Alex Richardson)