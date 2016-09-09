By Nataly Pak and Ju-min Park
| SEOUL, Sept 9
SEOUL, Sept 9 North Korea's fifth, and biggest
nuclear test jangled nerves around the world on Friday. In
neighbouring South Korea, most people were more preoccupied with
getting ready for a major public holiday next week.
On the streets of the capital city Seoul and beyond,
resilience met resignation among a population long used to
having North Korea's weapons programme - verbal and real - aimed
at them.
"North Korea keeps conducting nuclear tests, so it's not
like we can do anything about it right now," said Chung
Heyung-yoon, 60, in downtown Seoul, where people were shopping
for the Chuseok autumn harvest festival that starts on
Wednesday.
"We can't skip the Chuseok holiday just because we're
anxious," she said.
North Korea said it successfully conducted a nuclear test,
its most powerful blast yet, and that it had the ability to
mount a warhead on a ballistic missile.
The announcement drew condemnation from global leaders,
while South Korea's military said it stood by to counter harshly
in the event of an attack by North Korea. The United States said
it would do what is necessary to defend its Asian allies.
South Korean shares dropped after first news of an
earthquake in the North that was quickly confirmed as a nuclear
test, but ended down a relatively modest 1.3 percent.
The South Korean won closed down 0.5 percent after
recovering from a sharp drop, but analysts did not expect any
lasting financial market impact.
"People of my generation kind of doubt war will ever happen
no matter what, so we tend to brush off something like this,"
said Jung Yeon-su, a 21-year-old man.
Since the 1950-53 Korean war ended in an armed truce, not a
peace treaty, tensions have frequently flared between the
Koreas, including an armed standoff last year that saw an
exchange of artillery fire.
"I must say, you pay attention for a bit, but then you get
numb after a while," Jung said.
For a growing number of South Koreans, especially younger
people, the notion of an armed confrontation triggered by an
attack by North Korea has appeared increasingly remote over the
years as the wealthy, democratic South and impoverished,
isolated North have grown apart.
That is despite the North's steady arms buildup, and South
Korea's requirement that every male serve in the military for a
term that is currently 21 months.
"I heard after work that North Korea conducted a nuclear
test today, but North Korea doing this is not surprising any
more," said Jeon Hyo-chul, casually sipping coffee.
"I just hope they pay more attention to their people," the
office worker added.
But residents near the heavily armed border with North Korea
have seen property values decline in recent years, as tensions
simmered after a decade of warmer ties ended in 2008.
"Anything that raises tension isn't good news for land
prices here, but otherwise our life will be the same and we are
not really afraid," said Noh Seung-eok, who farms rice in Paju,
north of Seoul and just minutes from the frontier.
(Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Mike
