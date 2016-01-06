SEOUL Jan 6 South Korea expects little lasting impact on its markets and economy from North Korea's nuclear test on Wednesday, as has been the case during similar events in the past, the deputy head of the country's financial regulator said.

Jeong Chan-woo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, also said the government would still maintain a 24-hour monitoring of markets for the time being as this took place at a time of elevated investor anxiety over global issues.

Jeong made the comments at the start of an emergency meeting of senior financial officials from the commission, finance ministry and central bank, held after North Korea said it had successfully conducted a test of a miniaturised hydrogen nuclear device on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)