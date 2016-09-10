UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival
DUBAI, Jan 29 The United Arab Emirates will offer Russian visitors visas on arrival in the country in a bid to boost tourism and trade, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
SEOUL, Sept 10 South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se said on Saturday that North Korea's nuclear capability had grown to a "considerable level" and tougher sanctions and greater pressure were needed, Yonhap news agency reported.
Yun made the comments at a meeting to discuss the response to the North's fifth, and biggest, nuclear test, conducted on Saturday. The North said it had mastered the ability to mount a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has had to change flight attendant and pilot rosters on services to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, an airline spokeswoman said Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR/BEIJING, Jan 29 Malaysian rescuers on Sunday found 23 Chinese tourists and two crewmembers alive after their boat sank in rough seas off the coast of Borneo a day earlier, but five Chinese tourists and one Malaysian crew member are still missing, officials said.