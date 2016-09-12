SEOUL, Sept 12 The U.N. Security Council should
adopt a new resolution on North Korea after its fifth nuclear
test that closes loopholes left in the last resolution adopted
in March, a South Korean foreign ministry official said on
Monday.
The resolution should also expand the scope of North Korean
entities and individuals targeted, the senior official told a
group of reporters on condition of anonymity. He did not
elaborate on what loopholes he was referring to.
The Security Council resolution adopted in March following
the North's fourth nuclear test in January exempted North Korean
exports of coal and some other minerals for "livelihood
purposes" from a trade ban, which was seen as a loophole that
would be difficult monitor.
