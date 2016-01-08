By Dagyum Ji
| GIMPO, South Korea
GIMPO, South Korea Jan 8 South Korea's initial
retaliation to the North's latest nuclear test was a mix of
K-pop, scathing commentary on its nuclear programme and derision
of the ruling family's penchant for costly clothes and luxury
handbags.
Over the hills by Gimpo city bordering the North, broadcasts
from one of 11 banks of high-power speakers set up along the
border spared no criticism of leader Kim Jong Un, who was
believed to have turned 33 on Friday.
"Clothes for Kim Jong Un and Ri Sol Ju cost tens of
thousands dollars each and her purse is worth thousands of
dollars too," a male announcer said. Ri is Kim's wife.
The broadcast can travel 24 km (15 miles) at night and 10 km
in daylight, far enough to reach beyond soldiers at the border
to civilians to the north.
To the outside world, the idea that broadcasts that also
showcase freedom and democracy, and how people are allowed to
enjoy love and life, can anger a country enough to risk going to
war might seem preposterous.
But North Korea sees them as an attack on the dignity of its
leader and political system, and was provoked enough the last
time the South used a tactic the North calls "an open act of
war", in August, to launch an artillery strike across the
border.
South Korean officials said stopping the broadcasts was the
main reason the North agreed at that time to end an armed
standoff and express regret over a landmine explosion that
injured South Korean soldiers.
PSY OPS
The South Korean military's psychological department
produces content for the FM radio station Voice of Freedom,
which from noon (0300 GMT) on Friday was channelled to the
speakers randomly for up to six hours a day.
Early in the broadcast, the South criticised the North's
claim on Wednesday to have conducted its first hydrogen bomb
test. The U.S. government and other experts doubt that the North
has achieved such a technological advance since its last nuclear
test in 2013.
"The nuclear test is making North Korea more isolated and
turning it into the land of death," an announcer said. Another
said Kim's signature policy of jointly boosting the economy and
nuclear capability "has no realistic value".
North Korean defectors have said the broadcasts had left a
lasting impression that there were songs without an ideological
message, that spoke only of love.
Commentary, news and weather from around the world are mixed
in with such K-pop hits as "Let us love each other" and South
Korean boy band BIGBANG's megahit "Bang Bang Bang".
