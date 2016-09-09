WASHINGTON, Sept 9 A spokesman for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Friday that North Korea's nuclear test was an example of the "catastrophic failures" of his Democratic rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Hillary Clinton's North Korean policy is just one more calamitous diplomatic failure from a failed Secretary of State," Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool)