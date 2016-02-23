WASHINGTON Feb 23 It may be possible to pass a U.N. Security Council resolution to respond to North Korea's Jan. 6 nuclear test in the near future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

"Important progress has been made in the consultations and we are looking at the possibility of reaching agreement on a draft resolution and passing it in the near future," Wang said at a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)