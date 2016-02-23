New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
WASHINGTON Feb 23 It may be possible to pass a U.N. Security Council resolution to respond to North Korea's Jan. 6 nuclear test in the near future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
"Important progress has been made in the consultations and we are looking at the possibility of reaching agreement on a draft resolution and passing it in the near future," Wang said at a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.