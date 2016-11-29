BEIJING Nov 29 China said on Tuesday it hoped
for a "clear" message to be sent with new UN sanctions on North
Korea over its nuclear programme, but would not comment on the
draft, saying there had been too much speculation about the
details.
The Security Council is set to vote on Wednesday to impose
new sanctions on North Korea for its fifth and largest nuclear
test, slashing Pyongyang's export earnings by some $800 million,
diplomats say.
Diplomats say the council's five veto-wielding powers - the
United States, China, Britain, Russia and France - have agreed
to new measures, seen by Reuters on Friday, that largely target
the hermit Asian state's coal export earnings.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
said China supported further action against North Korea, but
that it should be targeted and not harm normal humanitarian,
civilian or development needs.
"At present the Security Council members are having
consultations on the draft," Geng told a daily news briefing.
"We hope Security Council members can reach consensus on the
draft as soon as possible, to send a clear and united message."
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over
its nuclear and missile tests. It conducted its latest nuclear
test on Sept. 9, and the United States and China, North Korea's
most important diplomatic and economic backer, spent more than
two months negotiating new sanctions.
China is believed to be the only country that now buys North
Korean coal and under the U.S.-drafted U.N. resolution likely to
be adopted it would cut its imports by some 60 percent, or $700
million on 2015 sales, diplomats said.
The new sanctions would cap North Korean coal exports at
$400.9 million, or 7.5 million metric tonnes, annually,
whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1. Over the first 10 months
of this year, China imported 18.6 million tonnes of coal from
North Korea, up almost 13 percent from a year ago.
Coal is one of North Korea's only sources of hard currency
and its largest single export item. The draft U.N. resolution
would also ban exports of copper, nickel, silver and zinc, which
the U.S. official said are worth about $100 million a year.
Asked about the details of the new sanctions, Geng said
there had been a lot of speculative reports around ahead of the
resolution being passed.
"So it's not appropriate to comment on conjecture and
supposition."
China has always been conscientious about enforcing UN
resolutions, and all countries have an obligation to do so, he
added.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)