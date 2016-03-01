UNITED NATIONS, March 1 The United Nations
Security Council delayed until Wednesday a vote on a
U.S.-Chinese drafted resolution that would dramatically expand
U.N. sanctions on North Korea after Russia said it needed more
time to review the text, diplomats said.
The vote had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but is
now planned for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, the diplomats
said on condition of anonymity.
"Subsequent to the United States' request ... to schedule a
council vote for this afternoon, Russia invoked a procedural
24-hour review of the resolution, so the vote will be on
Wednesday," the U.S. mission to the United Nations said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau)