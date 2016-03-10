UNITED NATIONS, March 10 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon calls on Pyongyang to "cease destabilizing acts such as today's launch of two missiles" and remains "gravely concerned" by the situation on the Korean peninsula, his spokesman said on Thursday.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, as South Korean and U.S. forces conducted massive war games. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)