By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9 The United States,
Britain and France pushed the United Nations Security Council on
Friday to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its fifth and
biggest nuclear test as the 15-member council condemned the move
by Pyongyang.
North Korea conducted the nuclear test on Friday and said it
had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic
missile, ratcheting up a threat that its rivals and the United
Nations have been powerless to contain.
"North Korea is seeking to perfect its nuclear weapons and
their delivery vehicles so they can hold the region and the
world hostage under threat of nuclear strike," U.S. Ambassador
Samantha Power told reporters ahead of the council meeting.
"We will take additional significant steps, including new
sanctions to demonstrate to North Korea that there are
consequences to its unlawful and dangerous actions," Power said.
The Chinese government did not address further sanctions,
but also condemned the test.
"We're opposed to the testing and we believe that it is more
urgent than ever to work together to achieve denuclearization of
the Korean Peninsula," China's U.N. Ambassador Liu Jieyi told
reporters.
"All sides should refrain from mutual provocation and any
action that might exacerbate the situation," he said.
Beijing has said Washington's decision to deploy a Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system would only worsen
tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Power has rejected suggestions that the decision to deploy
the anti-missile defense system in South Korea had provoked
Pyongyang.
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006. In
March, the Security Council tightened sanctions to further
isolate the impoverished country after its fourth nuclear test
in January and a long-range rocket launch in February.
The Security Council condemned Friday's test, calling it "a
clear violation and in flagrant disregard" of previous
resolutions and of the Nonproliferation regime.
In the unanimously adopted March resolution, the council
expressed "its determination to take further significant
measures in the event of a further DPRK (North Korea) nuclear
test or launch."
The 15-member council said it will begin to work immediately
on appropriate measures, without adding details.
"Weakness is simply not an option, North Korea will have to
bear the consequences of its actions and provocations," French
U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters. "France calls
for the adoption as soon as possible of a new resolution."
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters: "I
think we should condemn it first of all and then we will see
what we can do."
Pyongyang has also carried out a string of ballistic missile
tests this year in defiance of U.N. sanctions, which have all
been condemned by the Security Council.
British U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said there were a
series of steps the Security Council could take to respond to
Friday's nuclear test and that Britain would like to see a
combination of those steps imposed.
"First of all there must be full implementation of the
existing sanctions, secondly there could be additional names
added to the existing sanctions regime ... and thirdly there
could be a tightening up and a strengthening of the sanctions
regime," Rycroft told reporters ahead of the council meeting.
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned North
Korea's nuclear test as a "brazen breach" of U.N. Security
Council resolutions.
"I count on the Security Council to remain united and take
appropriate action. We must urgently break this accelerating
spiral of escalation," he told reporters.
