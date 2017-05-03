(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS May 3 The United States is
negotiating with China on a possible stronger U.N. Security
Council response - such as new sanctions - to North Korea's
repeated ballistic missile launches, which the 15-member body
normally condemns in a statement, diplomats said.
It was not immediately clear how open Beijing might be to
new sanctions. The council has traditionally boosted sanctions
in response to North Korea's five nuclear tests and two
long-range rocket launches.
Sanctions were first imposed on Pyongyang in 2006.
North Korea has in the past year stepped up its missile
tests, firing dozens of various types of rockets, according to
South Korea. The most recent test, which failed, came on Friday
following a U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea,
chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
"The cumulative actions of the DPRK (North Korea) since
their last nuclear test compel us to look at a range of measures
that would apply pressure," said a spokesman for the U.S.
Permanent Mission to the United Nations on Tuesday.
"As Secretary Tillerson said on Friday, business as usual is
not an option. We are exploring options for a response to this
series of provocations with our Security Council colleagues,"
the spokesman said.
Tillerson on Friday urged the Security Council to act before
North Korea does.
Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Geng Shuang said the only realistic, correct choice to
resolve the North Korea issue was peacefully via talks.
But Security Council resolutions are clear that further
measures would be taken in the event of more nuclear or missile
tests, Geng added.
The Trump administration has been aggressively pressing
Beijing to rein in its ally and neighbor North Korea, warning
that all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its
nuclear and missile development.
But China has said military threats would not help the
situation and has accused the United States of fueling tensions
on the Korean peninsula. Beijing on Tuesday reiterated its
opposition to the deployment of the U.S.' THAAD anti-missile
defense system in South Korea and urged it to be halted
immediately.
The last round of complex sanctions imposed by the Security
Council took three months to negotiate following Pyongyang's
fifth nuclear test in September. Those measures aimed to cut
North Korea's annual export revenue by a quarter.
Traditionally, the United States and China have negotiated
new sanctions before involving remaining council members. U.N.
diplomats said the current talks were still just between the
pair.
At a minimum, the United States could push China to agree to
condemn North Korea's missile launches in a resolution, instead
of a statement, which may also blacklist more people and
entities tied to the country's ballistic missile program.
This is what the council did in 2013 in response to North
Korea's first launch of a long-range rocket, using ballistic
missile technology, in 2012. Pyongyang said the rocket put a
weather satellite into orbit.
