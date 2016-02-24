UNITED NATIONS Feb 24 The United States and
China have agreed on a draft resolution that would expand U.N.
Security Council sanctions against North Korea over its latest
nuclear test and hope to put it to a vote in the coming days,
council diplomats said on Wednesday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, two council diplomats
said Beijing and Washington reached a deal on the draft, which
could go to the full 15-member council soon. The two veto powers
had been negotiating on a draft resolution for the past seven
weeks following Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6.
"It's a substantive, long, full draft ... which I hope will
be adopted in the coming days," a senior council diplomat said.
"There were a significant number of blockage points between the
two countries ... There is an agreement between those two
countries."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols, editing
by G Crosse)