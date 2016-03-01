UNITED NATIONS Feb 29 The U.N. Security Council
plans to vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would dramatically
expand existing U.N. sanctions on North Korea in response to its
Jan. 6 nuclear test, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said
on Monday.
The vote is expected at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, an
official at the mission told Reuters.
Last week the United States presented to the 15-nation
council a draft resolution it negotiated with China that would
significantly tighten restrictions after North Korea's nuclear
test and rocket launch, and create what it described as the
toughest U.N. sanctions regime in two decades.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)