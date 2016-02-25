UNITED NATIONS Feb 25 The United States
submitted a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council on
Thursday that would dramatically tighten existing sanctions on
North Korea after its Jan. 6 nuclear test by requiring rigorous
cargo inspections and squeezing its banks.
The draft, which was seen by Reuters, would require U.N.
member states to conduct mandatory inspections of all cargo
passing through their territory to or from North Korea to look
for illicit goods. It would close an existing gap in the arms
embargo on Pyongyang and ban all supply of aviation fuel.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power told
reporters that the new measures, if approved, would be "the
strongest set of sanctions imposed by the Security Council in
more than two decades." She said she hoped the council would
vote on the draft very soon.
