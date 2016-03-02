(Corrects to say North Korea instead of Syria in second
GENEVA, March 2 A U.N. resolution due for debate
later on Wednesday will give North Korea a sharp choice between
pursuing its own nuclear programmes or re-engaging with the
world and looking out for its own people, U.S. Deputy Secretary
of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken compared efforts to roll back North Korea's nuclear
programme to talks on Iran's nuclear ambitions, and said the
U.N. resolution would one of the toughest ever, enforcing
shipping inspections and prohibiting certain shipments, such as
coal and gold exports and aviation fuel imports.
