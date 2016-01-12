WASHINGTON Jan 12 The U.S. House of Representatives voted nearly unanimously on Tuesday to pass legislation that would broaden sanctions over North Korea's nuclear program, days after Pyongyang announced it had tested a powerful nuclear device.

The measure passed by 418-2, with overwhelming support from both Republicans and Democrats. It was introduced in early 2015, but was not brought up for a vote until after Pyongyang announced on Wednesday that it tested a hydrogen bomb. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech)