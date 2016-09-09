By Yara Bayoumy and Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 North Korea's fifth nuclear
test, its fourth on U.S. President Barack Obama's watch, leaves
Washington yet again hoping that Beijing will crack down on
Pyongyang.
Given China's longstanding fear of a North Korean collapse
that could send thousands of refugees across their 870-mile
(1,400 km) border, North Korea analysts said significantly
tougher Chinese economic sanctions on North Korea are highly
unlikely.
They said the best hope is that China might better enforce
or tighten U.N. sanctions by eliminating a loophole that allows
Chinese imports of North Korean coal, cutting the remittances of
North Korean workers or limiting the work of Chinese factories
that process North Korean textiles.
Mark Fitzpatrick, executive director of the IISS-Americas
think tank, said it was worth seeing if China might increase
pressure on the North in return for the United States and South
Korea halting plans to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense system designed to protect
against North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.
China has said the THAAD system would destabilize the
regional security balance without achieving anything to end
North Korea's nuclear program.
"We can't assume that China is going to solve this for us,"
Fitzpatrick said. "If there was a prospect of a tradeoff I think
China would consider it," Fitzpatrick said, referring to
introducing THAAD as a bargaining chip.
North Korea conducted its fifth and biggest nuclear test on
Friday and said it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead
on a ballistic missile, ratcheting up a threat that rivals and
the United Nations have been powerless to contain.
Under 32-year-old third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North
Korea has sped up development of its nuclear and missile
programs, despite U.N. sanctions that were tightened in March
and have further isolated the impoverished country.
There is little scientific evidence to verify that North
Korea has perfected the science of creating a nuclear bomb small
enough to fit on a ballistic missile, let alone to withstand the
physics of atmospheric re-entry.
But analysts said it may be getting closer and its testing
of ballistic missiles, including those designed to launch from
submarines, accentuates the threat it poses to U.S. allies South
Korea and Japan and ultimately the United States itself.
SANCTION LOOPHOLES
U.N. Security Council Resolution 2270, which was passed in
March after the North's fourth nuclear test, provided a loophole
allowing imports of North Korean coal if such transactions are
solely for the North's "livelihood" and will not yield revenue
for its nuclear, ballistic missile or other restricted programs.
Mira Rapp-Hooper of the Center for a New American Security
think tank said the international community could crack down by
limiting Chinese processing of North Korean textiles and by
restricting the earnings that North Koreans abroad send home,
perhaps by curtailing the number of visas given to such workers.
"I think the fifth test will be an occasion where we can
close some of the loopholes of the previous sanctions," said
Robert Manning, a fellow at the Atlantic Council's Brent
Scowcroft Center on International Security.
He noted that 90 percent of North Korea's trade is with
China.
President Barack Obama in March signed into law sweeping new
"secondary sanctions" allowing the United States to go after
foreign firms that do business with North Korea by effectively
barring them from the global financial system, analysts said it
was unclear if he would do so before his term ends in January.
